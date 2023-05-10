Trends :Parineeti Chopra EngagementRanveer DeepikaGauahar Khan BabyDahaad ReviewAsit Modi
Home » Movies » Karnataka Election: BJP Campaigner Kichcha Sudeepa Mobbed Outside Poll Booth After He Casts His Vote

Karnataka Election: BJP Campaigner Kichcha Sudeepa Mobbed Outside Poll Booth After He Casts His Vote

Kichcha Sudeepa cast his vote on Wednesday as part of the ongoing Karnataka Elections. The actor was the star campaigner of the BJP.

Advertisement

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 16:56 IST

Bengaluru, India

Kichcha Sudeepa casts his vote as part of the Karnataka Elections 2023. (Pic: Preeti Sompura/Twitter)
Kichcha Sudeepa casts his vote as part of the Karnataka Elections 2023. (Pic: Preeti Sompura/Twitter)

Karnataka Elections 2023: Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeepa, who is a star campaigner of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was seen casting his vote in Bengaluru on Wednesday afternoon. A video of the actor at the polling booth has surfaced online. While the actor was surrounded by a handful of people at the booth, he was greeted by a sea of media personnel.

Sudeepa was surrounded by cameras and microphones, with the media waiting to get a byte from the star. See the video and photos below:

Advertisement

There were speculations that Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep would join the BJP and contest in the Karnataka elections. However, on April 5, Sudeep made it clear that he would neither contest upcoming state elections nor join the party. Addressing the press, he said, “I have come here to announce my support to Basavaraj Bommai, whom I adore and call him ‘Mama’ with affection and respect." Reportedly, he has said, “I will only campaign for the BJP, I am not contesting the forthcoming Karnataka elections."

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Kantara star Rishab Shetty stepped out on Wednesday afternoon to stand in line and cast his vote as part of the ongoing Karnataka Election. The actor chose to wear a white dhoti and shirt for election day. Rishab took to Instagram and shared a picture holding his voter/election card with the ink mark on his finger, indicating that he has cast his vote. In the picture that followed, Rishab was seen posing with a few elderly fellow voters as they stood in line for their turn. In the third, Rishab was seen patiently waiting for his turn.

Advertisement

Sharing the photos, Rishab wrote in Kannada, “We are proud to be citizens of a democratic country. Also, voting is not only our right but also our responsibility. For building a better society, vote without fail to elect a competent representative. I have voted for a better future of our Karnataka. Have you voted yet?"

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Dishya SharmaDishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. Sh...Read More

first published: May 10, 2023, 16:49 IST
last updated: May 10, 2023, 16:56 IST
Read More