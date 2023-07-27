Karthi And Arvind Swamy To Appear Onscreen For 1st Time In '96 Director Premkumar's Next

After a hiatus of nearly five years, director C Premkumar, known for the blockbuster film ’96, has finally announced his next project. The film will bring together actors Karthi and Arvind Swamy in lead roles. Some reports have suggested that it is tentatively titled Karthi27.

Govind Vasantha will compose the music and PC Sreeram will handle the cinematography of the film. Sreeram has confirmed the news through a tweet stating, “My next project will be with @dirpremkumar96, who gave the ultimate love story, 96. The project will have @Karthi_Offl and @thearvindswami, with music from #GovindVasantha & produced by @2D_ENTPVTLTD @Suriya_offl #jyotika @rajsekarpandian. Dates will be announced by 2D soon." Check out the tweet here:

Replying to Sreeram’s tweet, actor Karthi tweeted, “Honoured and excited sir."

The 2D Entertainment Pvt Ltd CEO Rajsekar Pandian retweeted Sreeram’s tweet and wrote, “A hearty welcome onboard @pcsreeram sir we are honoured."

The movie will be jointly produced by Suriya and Jyothika under their banner, 2D Entertainment. Fans are eagerly awaiting this collaboration of stellar talent, hoping it will recreate the magic of the director’s previous success with ’96, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha.