Karthi and Trisha Krishnan are the finest actors in Tamil cinema. The duo was seen together in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, which was released last year and was a huge hit at the box office. The two had only a couple of scenes together, but their impeccable on-screen presence and chemistry received a lot of appreciation from the fans.

Currently, the sequel of the film is creating buzz all over social media. According to the latest reports, it is said that the upcoming Ponniyin Selvan 2 will be released worldwide on April 28 this year. Karthi and Trisha, who played the role of Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan and Kundavai respectively in the first part of the movie, will be again paired opposite each other in the sequel. Fans are quite excited to see the pair on screen again.

Karthi started a flirtatious conversation with Trisha on Twitter recently, which is garnering everyone’s attention. Karthi tweeted mentioning Trisha “Ilayapraty… hi". When there was no reply for a long time, he again tweeted “No answer".

Trisha, who is currently busy shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming film Leo alongside Thalapathy Vijay, then responded “What monkey prince?"

Then Karthi wrote, “Can I get to meet you?" Replying to this, Trisha said: " Hmmm…thinking and sending a message".

Then Karthi added a witty reply, “Having crossed the sea and fulfilled your order, you have sent me only to Lord Shiva..?" Answering this sarcastically, Trisha retweeted, “What else does Vandiyathevar want? Are you going to ask for the returned item?"

Again Karthi tweeted, “O Goddess, my life is yours. Ask me to prepare a song as a vibe when I come to Padayarai…" Replying to this, Trisha said, “Wait until 6 pm when the song is ready."

This unique promotional strategy for their recently-released song, Aga Naga, has won millions of hearts.

This is the first single from Ponniyin Selvan 2. Aga Naga is currently trending all over social media. The song is composed by AR Rahman, while Shaktishree Gopalan has lent his voice, and it is written by Elango Krishnan.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is bankrolled by Lyca Productions and features Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Prabhu, Jayaram, Sarathkumar, Parthiban, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Kishore, Nizhalgal Ravi, Prakash Raj, Riaz Khan and Vikram Prabhu in the pivotal roles.

