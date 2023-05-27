Kartik Aaryan And Kiara Advani's Liplock In Satyaprem Ki Katha's First Song Leave Fans Gushing

Ever since the teaser of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha has been released, it has left fans super excited for the movie. While everyone is now eagerly waiting to watch the film in theatres, the makers have dropped the first song ‘Naseeb Se’ and it will definitely make you crave more.

Composed by Payal Dev, the song is beautifully sung by Payal Dev and Vishal Mishra. The lyrics of the song are given by A.M. Turaz. The song beautifully brings the loving chemistry of the blockbuster jodi - Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani - bringing the love season back to the theatres after a long time. The tunes of the song indeed touch hearts and signify that it will stay in the mind for a long. Shot in the beautiful picturesque locations of Kashmir, the song is truly a soulful melody from this romantic musical love saga. But the main highlight of it all is the sweet liplock that Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani share, taking the romantic vibe of the melodious song to a whole new level.

Satyaprem Ki Katha is a romantic movie. The film marks second collaboration between Kartik and Kiara. The two were also seen together in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 last year, which was also widely appreciated by all, Besides Kartik and Kiara, Satyaprem Ki Katha also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania in key roles.

Recently, Kartik Aaryan wrapped up the shooting of the film and penned down an emotional note on social media. He mentioned the the movie has been ‘heart wrenching and a roller coaster ride of emotions.’ Later, the film’s director Sameer Vidwans also shared Kartik’s Tweet and expressed delight in working with the young star. “Kartik you are a Director’s delight! Your charm, energy, dedication and hardworking nature made this journey not only beautiful but powerful!! I enjoyed every bit of it! Thank you for being there by my side to achieve what we all envisioned!!" he wrote.

Satyaprem Ki Katha will hit theatres on June 29, 2023.