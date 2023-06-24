Kartik Aaryan And Kiara Advani Kickstart Satyaprem Ki Katha Promotions From Jaipur; Watch

Right from the trailer to the songs, Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures upcoming ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ truly raised the excitement of the masses to witness this soulful musical romantic pure love story on the big screen after a long time. Currently, the entire nation has been taken over by the mind-blowing trailer and the songs of the film. Now to spread the color of love around the corners, the makers have Kickstarted the promotional tour from Jaipur.

As the promotional tour of ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ has commenced from the Pink City, Jaipur, the cast Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani graced the grand event with their presence. The lead cast visited the historic landmark, Jal Mahal. As Jal Mahal stands as the epitome of love, it was indeed a moment worth capturing with the most admirable couple, Kartik Kiara. Undoubtedly, Jal Mahal was the best destination for a film like Satyaprem Ki Katha to showcase the story of pure love that the film is all set to bring on the big screen with its release.

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

Advertisement

The trailer of Satyaprem Ki Katha that was dropped earlier this month, gave a glimpse of an intense romantic film in the making. In the film, which reunites hit on-screen pair Kartik and Kiara a year after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, features the duo playing a married couple. However, it doesn’t seem that Kiara’s character Katha is very happy in the marriage.