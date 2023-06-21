Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani Stun All With Their Garba Moves In SatyaPrem Ki Katha Song Sun Sajni

The blockbuster jodi of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani has spread their magic once again with their latest track Sun Sajni from their upcoming movie SatyaPrem Ki Kahani. The song was launched at a grand event in Mumbai on Tuesday which was also attended by the two stars.

Sun Sajni is a grand Garba song which features Kartik Aaryan dressed in Gujarati Kedia. It is for the first time that we see Kartik and Kiara performing garba and one cannot miss out on their sizzling chemistry in this garba dance number.

Sun Sajni is sung by Meet Bros, Parampara Tandon, and Piyush Mehroliyaa. Music is composed by Meet Bros, and the lyrics of the song are given by Kumaar. Watch the song here:

Prior to Sun Sajni, SatyaPrem Ki Katha songs Naseeb Se, Aaj Ke Baad and Gujju Pataka also left everyone impressed.