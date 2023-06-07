Kartik Aaryan Attends Sonnalli Seygall's Wedding In Chappals; Video Goes Viral

Kartik Aaryan was seen making his way to his Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-star Sonnalli Seygall’s wedding in Mumbai. Kartik and Sonnalli were not only seen together in Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011) and Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2015) but also worked together in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018), playing Kartik’s girlfriend. Kartik, who is busy with the release of his upcoming film SatyaPrem Ki Katha, was seen wearing a simple white kurta with a pair of denim pants for the Gurudwara wedding.

Kartik was seen wearing a stylish pair of sunglasses. However, we couldn’t help but notice that the actor ditched the high-brand footwear to step out in a simple Kolhapuri chappals. The footwear seems like a perfect choice for his scotching heat. Watch the video below:

Kartik was also seen meeting Mandira Bedi at the wedding venue, exchanging greetings before heading to meet the bride and her groom. For the unversed, Sonnalli Seygall married her long-time boyfriend and restauranteur Ashesh L Sajnani. The couple had a simple wedding ceremony in Mumbai. The couple stepped out to meet the paparazzi, making their first appearance as a married couple.