Kartik Aaryan Buys Luxurious Apartment In Mumbai's Juhu For Rs 17 Crore: Report

Kartik Aaryan has once again grabbed the spotlight, this time with his recent real estate investment in Mumbai. The actor has made a significant purchase, acquiring a luxurious apartment in the prestigious Juhu area for a whopping sum of ₹17.50 crore. The news of his extravagant investment has been making waves in both entertainment and real estate circles.

According to documents obtained by Indextap.com, Kartik Aaryan’s new apartment is located in the Siddhi Vinayak Building within the Presidency Cooperative Society of Juhu. Interestingly, this building is not new to the Aaryan family, as they already own an apartment on the 8th floor. Kartik’s new abode, however, is situated on the second floor, showcasing his preference for a separate space.

The Mumbai apartment, covering an expansive area of 1916 square feet, reflects Kartik’s desire for a comfortable and spacious living environment. The transfer deed for the property, which was registered on June 30, revealed a substantial stamp duty of ₹1.05 crore. As part of the deal, Kartik Aaryan will also enjoy exclusive access to two car parking slots in the tower. Furthermore, the documents accessed through Indextap.com also revealed that the transaction for the apartment was carried out by the actor’s mother, Mala Tiwari, on Kartik’s behalf.

This isn’t the first time Kartik Aaryan has made headlines for his real estate choices. Back in 2019, the actor reportedly purchased a flat in Versova’s Rajkiran Co-op Housing Society. This particular flat holds sentimental value for Kartik, as he had previously resided there as a paying guest during his struggling days in the industry. The flat, spanning 459 square feet (with a total area of 551 square feet), was acquired for ₹1.60 crores, including a stamp duty of ₹9.60 lakhs.