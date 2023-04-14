Kartik Aaryan Denies Being a Part of Bhul Chuk Maaf With Shraddha Kapoor Day After Film's Announcement

Shraddha Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan’s on-screen chemistry in Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar generated a lot of buzz about the possibility of the two stars being cast together in a new film. A press statement by Jio Studios confirmed that they will indeed be sharing the screen as leads in a movie titled ‘Bhul Chuk Maaf.’ The film was reportedly being directed by Karan Sharma, the filmmaker behind Maharani. However, Kartik has confirmed that he is not part of the project.

A Twitter account shared, “BIG NEWS!! @TheAaryanKartik and @ShraddhaKapoor to star in Maddock Films and Jio Studios’ next romantic-comedy #BhulChukMaaf….#Maharani series fame Karan Sharma directs this film." To this, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor replied, “Must be an error. Not true."

The producers of the film are yet to react to Kartik Aaryan’s tweet about the film.

After completing the shoot for his upcoming movie Satyaprem Ki Katha, in which he stars alongside Kiara Advani, Kartik intends to focus on his upcoming project with Kabir Khan. The large-scale yet-to-be-titled spectacle is based on a true story. Kartik also has a couple of other projects lined up, including Captain India directed by Hansal Mehta and Aashiqui 3 directed by Anurag Basu.

Kartik, in an interview with Variety, had spoken about Aashiqui 3 and shared his excitement. He had said, “The timeless classic ‘Aashiqui’ is something I grew up watching and working on ‘Aashiqui 3’ is like a dream come true. I feel privileged yet grateful collaborating with Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt for this opportunity. I’ve been a big fan of Anurag Basu’s work and collaborating with him on this one will definitely shape me in many ways." He also has a film with Hansal Mehta in the pipeline.

