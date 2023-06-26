Kartik Aaryan Ditches First Class To Fly In Economy, Video From Flight Goes Viral

Kartik Aaryan, who is gearing up for the release of SatyaPrem Ki Katha, has once again sent his fans into a meltdown with his down-to-earth gesture. Kartik, the owner of multiple luxury cars including Lamborghini Urus Capsule, ditched first class to fly in economy during his recent travel. A video has been shared on an Instagram page showing the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor making his way to his seat.

In the video, Kartik was seen wearing a light blue shirt paired with denim. It isn’t clear when and on which flight he was on board. Watch the video below:

This isn’t the first time a Bollywood star has been spotted travelling economy. In April, Kriti Sanon chose to travel in the economy class. She was, in fact, seen interacting with her fellow passengers. In December last year, News18.com gained access to an exclusive video showing Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal flying economy.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan will be soon seen in a romantic drama titled Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani. The film has already created a lot of buzz with its trailer. The trailer dropped earlier this month, gave a glimpse of an intense romantic film in the making. In the film, which reunites hit on-screen pair of Kartik and Kiara a year after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, features the duo playing a married couple. However, it doesn’t seem that Kiara’s character Katha is very happy in the marriage.