Kartik Aaryan Gets Mobbed As He Watches Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 In Mumbai; Video Goes Viral

Kartik Aaryan watches Gadar 2 on Independence Day.
Kartik Aaryan watches Gadar 2 on Independence Day.

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: August 16, 2023, 07:36 IST

Mumbai, India

Kartik Aaryan watches Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 at the the Gaeity Galaxy in Mumbai.

Kartik Aaryan celebrated Independence Day by watching Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2. The actor visited the Gaeity Galaxy in Mumbai to watch the film with the audience. He also took to his Instagram stories and shared a video from inside the theatres. “It’s Gadar 2 time," he wrote.

Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram story

After the film ended, Kartik Aaryan was also snapped by the paparazzi as he left the theatre. The actor sported a white shirt and paired it with brown pants. He looked simple yet charming as always. However, Kartik was also mobbed by the paparazzi and fans as he was leaving the iconic theatre. Watch the video here:

    • Kartik Aaryan is not the only actor who watched Gadar 2. Earlier, Kangana Ranaut also reacted to the box office success of Anil Sharma directorial and shared that the film single-handedly brought “excitement and nationalism back into people’s lives". “Forget the holiday, even if it was a solo release, the first day could easily be ₹65-70 crore… but it is not just the economic drought that’s getting over in the film industry but look at people. Happy to see cinema bringing excitement and nationalism back into people’s lives… Long live Tara Singh, Sunny Deol," she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

    Starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead, Gadar 2 hit theatres on August 11. It is an official remake of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which was released in 2001. Ever since its release, the Anil Sharma directorial is getting an overwhelming response from the audience and critics alike. Gadar 2 smashed the box office on its opening day and collected Rs 39 crore across the country. On Independence Day too, the film broke all records and earned over Rs 55 crore. It’s total collection now stands at Rs 229 crore.

    About the Author

    Chirag Sehgal

    first published: August 16, 2023, 07:33 IST
    last updated: August 16, 2023, 07:36 IST
