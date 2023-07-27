Kartik Aaryan Has A Fan Army Across The Globe; Proof? This Video

Kartik Aaryan undeniably has a massive fan army that spans across the globe. And we don’t need to take anyone’s word for it because we have the proof right here! Kartik Aaryan, who is currently in London, took the time to meet and greet his fans, and the excitement was palpable. In a video, one of Kartik’s ardent fans couldn’t contain his thrill as he received the actor’s autograph on his sweatshirt. But that’s not all, there were many others who had the incredible opportunity to click pictures with the talented actor. It’s evident that Kartik Aaryan’s charm has established him as a beloved figure among fans from every corner of the world.

As soon as the video surfaced online, fans bombarded the comment section with excitement. One of them wrote, “Omg, such a dream," another one said, “Full on dhamal in London." Calling Kartik Aryan’s fan lucky, a social media user commented, “Mujhe bhi milna hai."

Advertisement

Check out the video here:

Kartik Aaryan’s popularity worldwide is undeniable. Last time when he was in London, the actor spotted a hoarding with his picture. It was an advertisement for a clothing brand. Excited about the unexpected encounter, Kartik took to Instagram to share the picture and captioned it, “Look who I spotted at Heathrow Airport London."