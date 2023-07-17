Kartik Aaryan Hints At New Aashiqui 3 Update With A Captivating Picture; Check It Out

The rising star of Bollywood, Kartik Aaryan, has made a special place in the hearts of his fans as he continues to woo the audience with his acting and charm. The actor, who is currently basking in the success of his new film, Satya Prem Ki Katha, recently dropped a dreamy picture of himself on his social media account, and fans are loving it.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor shared his photo on Twitter. He can be seen wearing a black ruffled shirt and sporting ruffled hair. With his dreamy eyes and slight smile, he has made fans swoon. He posted the photo and wrote, “Looking for my Next Romantic Movie Koi hai?" It seems like there are going to be some new updates on his upcoming film with Anurag Basu soon.

Fans quickly showered their thoughts on the photo and expressed their wait for his new movie. One fan wrote, “The affinity between your eyes and your facial expression is just flamboyant. You are not future superstar . You are today’s superstar," while another expressed her excitement for his upcoming movie and wrote “Aashiqui 3 You Just Nailed sattu…Kal h Movie dekhi kya h performance ki aur Gujarati accent". A fan cutely pleaded with the actor to ask Anurag Basu to pair both of them together. She wrote, “Yess me, tell Anurag sir to cast me w/ you "