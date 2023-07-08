Kartik Aaryan Indulges In A Fun Banter With Virat Kohli And Priyanka Chopra's Bodyguard; Clip Goes Viral

Kartik Aaryan is currently basking under the success of his recently released film Satyaprem Ki Katha. The film has performed well at the box office. Well, the actor, who has been keeping busy with promotions, was spotted in the city today. The video of Kartik indulging in fun banter with shutterbugs went viral on social media.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, we can see Kartik entering a building when shutterbugs started screaming the name of Faisal bhai. They called him ‘wow’. And then Kartik also participated in the fun banter. Faisal was earlier bodyguard of Virat Kohli and Priyanka Chopra. Fans also rushed to comment. One of the fans wrote, “Naughty ho raha hai kartik". Another wrote, “Wow".

Watch the video here:

Advertisement

Released on June 29, SatyaPrem Ki Katha opened at the box office with Rs 9.25 crore. It then registered a growth over the weekend and collected Rs 7 crore, Rs 10.10 crore and Rs 12 crore on its first Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively. Earlier, Kiara Advani also penned down a note and thanked her fans. “Today what has truly touched me is seeing my fans rejoice with all the reviews coming my way…they have rooted for me since the very beginning and seeing them feel a sense of victory has made me really emotional, I owed it to them, it has taken me some time, but here we are finally! It is their success. This love is genuinely magical. #JustGreatful," she wrote.