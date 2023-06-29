Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar Bury Hatchet; Dharmendra Apologises To Hema Malini, Esha

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer SatyaPrem Ki Katha hit the theatres today, June 29. Following the first day first show of the film, which was also attended by members from the press, at a multiplex in suburban Mumbai, Kartik paid a surprise visit to the media. Kartik was greeting media members and exchanging notes with them about SatyaPrem Ki Katha when Karan Johar walked in.

For more: Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar FINALLY Bury Hatchet, Hug Each Other At SatyaPrem Ki Katha Screening

Dharmendra has penned an emotional note to wife Hema Malini and their daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, days after his grandson Karan Deol’s wedding. Karan Deol - son of superstar Sunny Deol - tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya on June 18 in the presence of his family and close friends. However, what grabbed many eyeballs was the absence of Hema Malini, Esha and Ahana from all ceremonies.

Advertisement

For more: Dharmendra Apologises To Hema Malini, Esha After Karan Deol’s Wedding: ‘I Could’ve Spoken To You…’

Esha Deol has finally responded to her father Dharmendra’s emotional post in which he appeared to apologise to her and Hema Malini, days after his grandson Karan Deol’s wedding. Dharmendra’s personal life became a subject of discussion on the internet during Karan’s wedding, owing to the veteran actor’s two marriages. Prior to his wedding with Hema Malini, Dharmendra was already married to Prakash Kaur.

For more: Esha Deol Responds To Dharmendra’s Apology With Emotional Post, Says ‘Love You Papa, Cheer Up’

Advertisement

Lust Stories 2 follows its predecessor – much in the same way with very little romance and a lot more lust. But the latest, now on Netflix, is far more brazen and bold than the first one, and some could find it unpleasant. A subtle approach could have done wonders to the these Lust Stories – four episodes in all and helmed by well-know auteurs, R. Balki, Sujoy Ghosh, Amit R. Sharma and Konkona SenSharma.

For more: Lust Stories 2 Review: Kajol, Neena Gupta Shine; Tamannaah, Vijay’s ‘Sex With Ex’ Fails To Impress