Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar FINALLY Bury Hatchet, Hug Each Other At SatyaPrem Ki Katha Screening

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer SatyaPrem Ki Katha hit the theatres today, June 29. Following the first day first show of the film, which was also attended by members from the press, at a multiplex in suburban Mumbai, Kartik paid a surprise visit to the media. Kartik was greeting media members and exchanging notes with them about SatyaPrem Ki Katha when Karan Johar walked in.

Yes, you read that right! Karan arrived at the same venue along with his friend and The Fabulous Life Of Bollywood Wives star Maheep Kapoor. Whether or not they were there to watch SatyaPrem Ki Katha remained unclear, but the visual of Karan and Kartik interacting with one another surprised many. The director-actor duo was even seen sharing a hug. Eyewitnesses revealed that it came as a shocker to many, considering their alleged fallout which took place during the shoot of Dostana 2.

Last year, Karan and Kartik were also seen chatting and getting pally with one another at an award function, which led to fans wondering if they buried the hatchet. However, it is also to be noted that at the same show, the actor seemingly refused to dance to a song from Karan’s Jugjugg Jeeyo while other celebrities including Parineeti Chopra, Sara Ali Khan, Siddharth Malhotra and Ayushmann Khurrana danced to it.

Karan took the internet by shock when he announced the recasting of Dostana 2, in which Kartik Aaryan was supposed to share the screen space with Janhvi Kapoor. And that formed the cause of an alleged rift between them.