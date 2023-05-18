Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani Share a Kiss, Take Wedding Vows In Satyaprem Ki Katha Teaser; Watch

The much-awaited teaser of Satyaprem Ki Katha starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead has finally been released. On Thursday, Kiara shared the teaser clip on her Instagram handle and left everyone excited for the movie. “Aaj se shuru, #SatyaPremKiKatha ✨ Teaser OUT NOW," she wrote.

It begins with Kartik and Kiara enjoying some romantic moments in Kashmir before they take wedding vows. However, it soon shares a glimpse of a heartbroken Kiara and teary-eyed Kartik. The two can also be seen stealing a kiss towards the end of the teaser.

Reacting to the teaser, one of the fans wrote, “Excited for this love story movie." Another user declared that the film will surely be a ‘blockbuster’. One of the fans praised Kartik and commented, “Kartik, I can tell that you’ve put your whole heart and soul into this." Watch the teaser here:

Advertisement

Satyaprem Ki Katha marks second collaboration between Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. The two were also seen together in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 last year, which was also widely appreciated by all, Besides the two, Satyaprem Ki Katha also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania in key roles.

Last month, Kiara Advani penned down a long note on social media after she wrapped up the shoot for Satyaprem Ki Katha. “A film very close to my heart, a journey I will never forget, an experience I will cherish forever. Fortunate to have worked with the most passionate cast and crew who have put their heart and soul into our film. I’ve made new friends on this journey who I will love and value forever," a part of her note read.

Satyaprem Ki Katha will be releasing in theatres on June 29, 2023.