Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani Steal Hearts In Satyaprem Ki Katha’s New Poster; Trailer Date Announced

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are all set to entertain their fans in an upcoming romantic drama titled Satyaprem Ki Katha. The film is considered one of the most highly anticipated ones. To increase the excitement level, the makers have released a new poster leaving fans in awe of the chemistry between the lead actors. Along with the poster, the trailer release date has also been announced.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Kartik Aaryan shared the poster in which he is seen wearing a red colour kurta and lying down while Kiara is leaning on him. Both are staring at each other Their eyes speak volumes. The poster captures the essence of the film, portraying a tale of pure love and heartfelt emotions. “Aaj ke baad tu meri rehna #SatyaPremKiKatha Trailer OUT TOMORROW at 11:11 am," the post reads.

Take a look here:

As soon as the poster was released, fans also rushed to drop comments. One of the fans wrote, “sooo excited." Another wrote, “Can’t wait to see uh again in theatres." Recently, Kartik and Kiara’s wedding scene from the sets was leaked. The video showed them taking pheras at the mandap. Another leaked scene featured Kartik shooting for a dance number.