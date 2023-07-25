Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani’s 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' Mints Rs125 Cr. Gross Worldwide

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s recently released film Satyaprem Ki Katha has been earning rave reviews and the box numbers are proof. The film witnessed tremendous acceptance across all age groups and families, resulting in great word of mouth ensuring a solid upwards growth.

With all the love and great positive word of mouth from the audience, the film has now collected around Rs 125 crores at the ticket worldwide. With this, the film has emerged as a surprise hit of the year.

Moreover, Satyaprem Ki Katha has proved itself as a complete entertainer that garnered love from the family as well as the young audience. Having brought a pure love story well studded with mesmerizing visuals, the blockbuster pairing of Kartik and Kiara, an album of the year with amazing songs, and a larger-than-life canvas, the film is a perfect cinematic wonder that is still running successfully in the theaters.

SatyaPrem Ki Katha marks Kiara and Kartik’s second collaboration after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Besides Kiara and Kartik, the film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania in key roles. The movie is jointly produced by Nadiiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures.