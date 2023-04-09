Kartik Aaryan Meets Karan Johar Amid Their Rumoured Feud; Big Announcement on the Cards?

There is no doubt that Kartik Aaryan is one of the most bankable actors in the country currently. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 just added more to his success. Many producers want to sign him but who will forget his famous fallout with Karan Johar? He was removed from Dostana 2 following which Karan was trolled badly on social media. But now it looks like they have buried the hatched and moved on. A video of the duo meeting is going viral on the internet and fans are expecting a big announcement soon.

In the latest video, Kartik Aaryan is seen coming out of the building and Karan Johar is also seen exiting. Looks like it was a ‘professional’ meeting. They were papped together in Mumbai and this has sparked rumours of a new project. Fans are curious to know when is the big announcement. Well, both did not say anything. One of the fans wrote, “When is the big announcement?" Another asked “Dostana 2?".

Going back to fallout, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions announced Dostana 2 in 2019. But suddenly reports started coming in that Kartik was removed due to ‘unprofessional’ behaviour. But nothing was confirmed by either side. However, their alleged fallout was criticised by fans. The film Dostana 2 also stars Jahnvi Kapoor, and Laksh Lalwani in leading roles. The original Dostana starred Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan, and John Abraham as the leads.

On the work front, Kartik will be next seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani. Karan will be making comeback as a director with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead role. The shooting has been completed. This will be Alia’s first film after embracing motherhood.

