Kartik Aaryan Opens Up On His Modelling Days, 'I Have Competed In Categories Like Promising Fresh Face'

Kartik Aaryan is undoubtedly one of the biggest crowd-pullers of Bollywood, right now. The talented actor, who is best known for his exceptional comic timing, is currently going through the best phase of his acting career so far, with a highly promising line-up of films. However, Kartik Aaryan didn’t quite start off as an actor since he frequently used to take part in modelling contests. In one of his recent interviews, Kartik recalled his modelling days.

The actor told Times News Network, “I have always been a part of college competitions and I have also done a lot of modelling.I competed in categories like ‘promising fresh face’ or ‘best ramp walk’."

While performing at one such contest, memories of those days came rushing to Kartik Aaryan,"This experience took me back to those times. I must say all the contestants here are self-made and which is why they are very inspiring. They have come a long way from the different parts of India, which is great as it takes a lot of hardwork and patience to reach where they are right now."

Earlier, the Shehzada actor had shared with Bombay Times,

“There was a lot of struggle before I cracked my first film Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Then there was a struggle when I didn’t get the recognition that I craved for, which I finally got after Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety released. So, from Pyaar Ka Punchnama to Sonu… those seven years were the biggest struggles of my life."