Kartik Aaryan Pens Thank You Note For Fans As SatyaPrem Ki Katha Earns Rs100 Cr Worldwide; See Post

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer SatyaPrem Ki Katha has impressed fans a lot. The romantic drama has earned Rs 100 crore worldwide and the makers are very happy. Kartik took to his social media handle and thanked his fans for their love. He shared a post from London where he is shooting for his next reportedly.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Kartik, who also shared the poster of the film, wrote, “Thank you for 100 cr ka Love #SatyaPremKiKatha." His post immediately garnered a lot of attention from fans. They praised his performance as Sattu in the film. One of the fans wrote, “I love kartik I loved shehzada i love kiara i love gajraj but all I can say is 1st half the movie was boring last 30 min was good and the movie was with good cause but makers could have put some sense in some scenes too and stop dad jokes and I find it that Katha’s ex bf were played by 2 diff person." Another wrote, “This movie deserves much more." Many also dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

