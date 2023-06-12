Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan Pose Together At Madhu Mantena's Wedding Bash? Video Goes Viral

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan may have moved on in their respective lives after their reported breakup, but the duo continues to be one of the most loved pairs in Bollywood. The two never fail to grab the headlines every time they are spotted together and are lovingly called ‘SarTik’ by their fans. And, Sunday was no exception when Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan arrived at Madhu Mantena’s wedding reception (obviously, separately).

However, an edited video of Kartik posing with Sara has gone viral on the internet. An Instagram handle, Instant Bollywood, posted the edited video on its page which shows Kartik and Sara pose together for the paparazzi at Madhu’s reception. Needless to say, Sara and Kartik’s fans flooded the post with lots and lots of interesting comments. One user said, “Looking like a married couple." Another one commented, “Wah kya edit hai…" A third user wrote, “SatyaPrem ki Sara…" Producer Madhu Mantena tied the knot with writer and Yoga teacher Ira Trivedi in Mumbai on Sunday.

Advertisement

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan reportedly dated each other for a very brief period of time during the filming of Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal. Sara and Kartik never really confirmed or denied their relationship. However, filmmaker Karan Johar had spoken about their alleged affair in an interview last year.