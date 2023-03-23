Kartik Aaryan is undoubtedly one of the biggest crowd-pullers of Bollywood, right now. The talented actor, who is best known for his exceptional comic timing, is currently going through the best phase of his acting career so far, with a highly promising line-up of films. While his last release Shehzada failed to impress the audience, the actor is currently busy in shooting for his next, titled Satyaprem Ki Katha, which also features Kiara Advani. Just a few moments back, Kartik Aaryan shared a new photo on Instagram that has left his fans a bit worried for him, and excited for the film. The actor mentioned in his caption that he had a particularly tough day at the shoot of Satyaprem Ki Katha.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star shared a photo of him that is just his silhouette. He is sitting down, looking at his hands in sombre pose. Along with the photo, he wrote, “Some days when you shoot a scene and it just stays with you. Heart wrenching day at shoot. #SatyaPremKiKatha #29thJune2023."

Advertisement

Several fans took to the comments section to express their excitement on the film. One of the fans wrote, “cant wait to see sattu no screen ❤️," another added, “Super duper exited for spkk ❤." A third fan wrote, “SATTU CAN’T WAIT FOR SATYA PREM KI KATHA OH GOD ❤️."

Last month, Kartik dropped a picture from the sets of ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ and captioned it, “fulfilling." The image shows someone holding the film’s clapperboard.

The film that was originally titled Satya Narayan Ki Katha resulted in a social media outrage due to its title. Owing to the controversy, the makers had decided to change the name to SatyaPrem Ki Katha. Last year, on the occasion of Kiara Adcani’s birthday, Kartik had shared the first still of the movie. The picture showed Kartik holding Kiara in a romantic embrace. The surprise post was enough to pique the interest of the fans. Kartik had written in the caption, “Happy Birthday Katha !! Tumhaara SatyaPrem (red heart emoji) #SatyapremKiKatha @kiaraaliaadvani". The director of the film left an endearing comment which read, “Mere SatyaPrem aur Katha(with red emojis".

Advertisement

Touted to be an epic love story, the musical- romantic-drama will also star Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Shikha Talsania, Ritu Shivpuri, Arnob Khan Akib, Mahru Sheikh and Bhargav Polara. The film is scheduled to be released theatrically on 29 June 2023.

Read all the Latest Movies News here