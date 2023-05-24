Kartik Aaryan Shoots a 'Massive Song' For Satyaprem Ki Katha; Deets Inside

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha is one of the most awaited movies and its makers are leaving no stone unturned to make this movie a superhit. Reportedly, Kartik Aaryan recently shot a ‘massive song’ for the film. However, not much details about the same are known as of now.

“A massive song has been shot with Kartik for Satyaprem Ki Katha. The producer Sajid Nadiadwala himself made sure that the scale of the song is as huge as any of his previous films including big blockbusters with Salman Khan or Akshay Kumar films," a source close to the project revealed.

Satyaprem Ki Katha marks second collaboration between Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. The two were also seen together in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 last year, which was also widely appreciated by all, Besides the two, Satyaprem Ki Katha also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania in key roles.

Earlier this month, the makers released the teaser of the film in which Kartik and Kiara were seen sharing a lip kiss. Kiara had shared the teaser clip on her Instagram handle and had left everyone excited for the movie. “Aaj se shuru, #SatyaPremKiKatha ✨ Teaser OUT NOW," she had written.

Last month, Kiara penned down a long note on social media after she wrapped up the shoot for Satyaprem Ki Katha. “A film very close to my heart, a journey I will never forget, an experience I will cherish forever. Fortunate to have worked with the most passionate cast and crew who have put their heart and soul into our film. I’ve made new friends on this journey who I will love and value forever," a part of her note read.

Satyaprem Ki Katha will be releasing in theatres on June 29, 2023.