Kartik Aaryan Surprises Fans As He Visits Theatre During Satyaprem Ki Katha Screening; Watch

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha have been getting a lot of love from the fans. The romantic drama, which was released on June 29, grabbed its strong presence by collecting Rs 9.25 Cr on the very first day. Well, today the actor surprised his fans when he made an entry to the theatre during the screening of the film.

In the video, shared by Voompla, we can see Kartik surrounded by fans. He was seen obliging fans with selfies and even asking them about the film. The film witnessed tremendous acceptance across all age groups and families, resulting in great word of mouth ensuring solid upwards growth. With this, the film is racing towards a splendid weekend number. Kiara Advani also expressed gratitude to fans for showering love on SatyaPrem Ki Katha. “Today what has truly touched me is seeing my fans rejoice with all the reviews coming my way…they have rooted for me since the very beginning and seeing them feel a sense of victory has made me really emotional, I owed it to them, it has taken me some time, but here we are finally! It is their success. This love is genuinely magical. #JustGreatful," she wrote.

Watch the video here: