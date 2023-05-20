Kartik Aaryan, Tabu Celebrate One Year Of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 With Priceless BTS Moments

Back in 2022, Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 created history by becoming one of the few films that entered the 100-crore club post-pandemic. The film also cemented Kartik’s position as one of the most bankable actors in commercial cinema. As the film clocked 1 year today, Kartik shared priceless moments from the film’s release. Right from the signature step to flaunting full house board at Gaiety Galaxy, the actor also penned a heartwarming note which read, “Tin tin tin.. tinnin tin tin.. One Year To This Thank you for all the love #BhoolBhulaiyaa2."

Kartik Aaryan’s co-star and veteran actress Tabu also shared a bundle of BTS pictures from the film. The photos featured Kiara Advani too, who played the leading lady in the film. Sharing the pictures, Tabu wrote, “Sabko Happy Birthday #bhoolbhulaiyaa2."

Advertisement

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulayaa 2 is a stand-alone sequel to the 2007 hit film Bhool Bhulaiyaa which starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja in the lead roles.

Back in 2022, in a press statement, Kartik shared that the film’s success was possible because of his fans. “Whatever I am today, its because of all the love and support that my fans have given to me. So when ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ got such a massive response, they were the first ones I wanted to celebrate it with."

Advertisement

He added, “I have always said it before that I am a fan-made star, so it was impossible for me to celebrate my big success without them. I cannot express how overwhelming that feeling is, when you are amidst the masses and there is overpouring of love. So I try my best to give that back to them when I can."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha. The film marks second collaboration between Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. Besides the two, Satyaprem Ki Katha also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania in key roles.