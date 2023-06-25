Kartik Aaryan Teaches Pap Gujju Pataka Song Steps, Kiara Advani is Impressed, Watch

Right from the trailer to the songs, Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures upcoming ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ truly raised the excitement of the masses to witness this soulful musical romantic pure love story on the big screen after a long time. Currently, the entire nation has been taken over by the mind-blowing trailer and the songs of the film. Now to spread the color of love around the corners, the makers that kickstarted their promotional tour from Jaipur are heading to Ahmedabad with none other than Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. The duo were spotted at the Mumbai airport where a pap performed the hook step of one of the songs from their upcoming film.

In a clip shared by Viral Bhayani, we can see Kartik and Kiara arriving at the airport. While Kiara opted for a pearly white top and white pants as her airport look, Kartik looked dapper in a mustard shirt, blue denim jeans and a cap. They were pleasantly greeted by a pap who danced to the song Gujju Pataka. Kiara can be seen praising the guy by saying, ‘kya baat hai’. Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan also briefly joined him and taught him a step or two. The guy received applause from both the actors before heading inside. Watch the clips here:

Taking to the comment section, fans flooded it with compliments and reactions. One of them wrote, “Kitne cute hai yaar ye". Another one commented, “He is so simple!BAlways no fake, no chochle, no nautanki. Isliye log dekhne jaate hai isse!" Someone else said, “Pefercttt!!"

As the promotional tour of ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ had commenced from the Pink City, Jaipur, the cast Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani had graced the grand event with their presence. The lead cast visited the historic landmark, Jal Mahal. As Jal Mahal stands as the epitome of love, it was indeed a moment worth capturing with the most admirable couple, Kartik Kiara. Undoubtedly, Jal Mahal was the best destination for a film like Satyaprem Ki Katha to showcase the story of pure love that the film is all set to bring on the big screen with its release.

The trailer of Satyaprem Ki Katha that was dropped earlier this month, gave a glimpse of an intense romantic film in the making. In the film, which reunites hit on-screen pair Kartik and Kiara a year after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, features the duo playing a married couple. However, it doesn’t seem that Kiara’s character Katha is very happy in the marriage.