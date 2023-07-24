Kartik Aaryan To Receive The Rising Global Superstar Of Indian Cinema Award At IFFM; Calls It A 'Privilege'

Kartik Aaryan to be honoured by the Victorian Government with The Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema award at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) in August this year. A statement from the IFFM read, “Kartik Aaryan has not only risen to become one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema but has also solidified his position as a favorite at the box office." The Satyaprem Ki Katha actor is busy basking in the success of his hit film that recently entered the 100 crore club.

Recognizing Kartik’s “exceptional contributions to Indian cinema," the statement added, “As a testament to his extraordinary work, Kartik Aaryan will be honored with the Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema award at the annual awards Gala night on August 11th. The award will be presented by the esteemed Governor of Victoria, recognizing Kartik’s remarkable achievements and his significant impact on the world of Indian cinema.

“Kartik Aaryan’s string of blockbuster films has propelled him to the forefront of the industry, making him the perfect choice for this prestigious celebration. With each project, he has captivated audiences and critics alike, demonstrating his versatility as an actor and his ability to connect with viewers on an emotional level," the statement read.

Kartik commented ,"I am deeply honored and grateful to the Victorian Government and the festival for this prestigious award and humbled to be celebrated at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. It is a tremendous privilege to receive this recognition for my work in Indian cinema. I have always believed in the power of storytelling and the ability of films to touch hearts and inspire minds. I look forward to celebrating the magic of cinema together."