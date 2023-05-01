Kartik Aaryan Turns Up At His Bodyguard's Wedding, Fans Say, 'Aap Bhi Karlo Shaadi'

Kartik Aaryan is undoubtedly one of the biggest crowd-pullers of Bollywood, right now. The talented actor, who is best known for his exceptional comic timing, is currently going through the best phase of his acting career so far, with a highly promising line-up of films. The actor is also a fan’s favourite on Instagram as he frequently shares glimpses from his glamourous life. Maintaining that trajectory, Kartik Aaryan recently stepped out to join the celebration for his bodyguard Sachin’s marriage. The actor also dropped a few pictures from the occasion.

On Sunday, Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram handle to share a couple of snaps in which he can be seen posing with the newly weds. Kartik had donned a light yellow shirt and blue jeans. One of the pics showed him striking a hilarious pose with his hands signalling at the groom’s chin. In his caption, Kartik wrote,

“Congratulations Sachin aur (and) Surekha (red heart emoticon). Happy Married life ahead."

However, some of the fans wished that the actor had properly dressed up for the wedding. One of them wrote, “Shaadi thi, tayaar hoke nahi aaye!" Another one commented, “Sir logo ki shaadi hai. Tayaar hoke aaiye bolke khud casual mein chala gaya!" Someone else said, “Aap bhi karlo jaldi shaadi, kab tak Luka Chupi khelte?"

A fan stated, “You’re literally next in the queue, be ready(laughing and crying emoji)".

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani will be seen in lead roles of Satyaprem Ki Katha, directed by Sameer Vidwans. Both Kartik and Kiara started preparing for the movie in September 2022. The theatrical release of the film is slated for June 29, 2023. Other than the two, the film also stars Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak in key roles. Kartik Aaryan also has Hansal Mehta’s Captain India, a big budget film with Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala, Aashiqui 3 with Anurag Basu and other exciting projects.

