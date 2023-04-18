Kartik Aaryan Was Always Grand Even Before He Became Star, Recalls Casting Director Kavish | Exclusive

Having started his career with Yash Raj Films under the able guidance and leadership of ace casting director Shanoo Sharma, Kavish Sinha began his own casting company, On My Kayroll, about seven years back. Over the years, he has been a part of popular films and web shows like Indoo Ki Jawaani (2020), Tribhanga, The Empire (both 2021) and Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness (2022), among others. His latest works include Mrs Chatterjee VS Norway and the second season of Rocket Boys. The casting director has also been a star-maker and been behind some of the biggest names in showbiz today.

In an exclusive chat with News18, he talks about finding a star in actor Kartik Aaryan way before he became a sensation and young heart-throb by belting out hits like Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety (2018), Luka Chuppi (2019) and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022). Speaking about casting him in a short film titled Silvat (2016), Kavish recalls, “I happened to cast Kartik Aaryan in a beautiful short film before he became this grand star – but Kartik was always grand. I never had a shadow of a doubt on his resilience and dedication towards work and look, it’s all here for the world to see."

Yet another find by him includes actor Ishwak Singh, who shot to fame with Rocket Boys. After playing small parts in films like Tamasha (2015) and Veere Di Wedding (2019), Ishwak caught the attention of the film fraternity and the audience with his performance in the web series where he played legendary physicist, Dr Vikram Sarabhai. “I have known Ishwak for years now. The moment I saw Dr Vikram Sarabhai’s picture, I ensured that Ishwak be auditioned. However, this kind of éclat and admiration was never expected. There’s not a day when I don’t get a call or message commending the fabulous casting on Rocket Boys. I’m so grateful," elaborates Kavish.

In Mrs Chatterjee VS Norway, he was instrumental in finding the likes of acclaimed Bengali artists who ably supported actor Rani Mukerji. “I think it’s safe to say that casting MCVN was one of the biggest challenges of my career," he states. Prod him further and he explains, “One, you have to find actors who can match Rani Mukerji’s calibre and second, you have to stick to the authenticity of characters – their language, their looks etc. And all this in the middle of the second wave of the pandemic. However, we found some phenomenal actors from Bengal, seniors and the younger lot and auditioned them virtually over zoom and self-tapes."

Kavish adds, “Most of them knew about the real story and sent us their best takes forward. Will always be thankful to all the actors from Kolkata who auditioned during such scary days, not just the ones who made it."

Auditioning might be a usual process leading to becoming a part of a film in the West even by established stars but it is something that is still taken with a pinch of salt in the Hindi film industry. Quiz him about it and Kavish opines, “With writing evolving so much, actors have also come to terms with the ever so changing (read growing) content spectrum across formats - be it films, web-series or even TV now. They understand the demand of craft and the fact that the script could be something they’ve never been exposed to over a span of 15-20 years of acting even. So they’re definitely getting used to it." Talking about how they are open to workshops and discussions to hone their craft today, he avers, “Even if they don’t audition, they are open to reading with the directors, coming for look tests and even attending workshops for other skills."

