Kartik Aaryan Wraps Up Satyaprem Ki Katha Final Schedule, Celebrates On Sets; See Photos

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha is one of the most awaited movies and its makers are leaving no stone unturned to make this movie a super hit. Satyaprem Ki Katha marks second collaboration between Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. The two were also seen together in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 last year, which was also widely appreciated by all, Besides the two, Satyaprem Ki Katha also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania in key roles.

The film wrapped its final schedule earlier this morning. The entire team of the film was present at the wrap-up along with the producer Sajid Nadiadwala and his wife Warda Khan with co-producers Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, director Sameer Vidwans along with writer Karan Sharma.

Advertisement

Announcing the film wrap, Kartik Aaryan penned down a long note and mentioned that Satyaprem Ki Katha has been ‘heart wrenching and a roller coaster ride of emotions.’ Later, the film’s director Sameer Vidwans also shared Kartik’s Tweet and expressed delight in working with the young star. “Kartik you are a Director’s delight! Your charm, energy, dedication and hardworking nature made this journey not only beautiful but powerful!! I enjoyed every bit of it! Thank you for being there by my side to achieve what we all envisioned!!" he wrote.

The film has been garnering love from the audience ever since the teaser was released. While the larger-than-life visuals have grabbed the eyeballs, its music is also something that is been loved by the masses. A few days back, ’Aaj Ke Baad’ song from the teaser, has seen a great demand coming from the fans due to which the makers have decided to release the song before the trailer of the film.

Advertisement

The film also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora and director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films.

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan will be seen in lead roles of Satyaprem Ki Katha, directed by Sameer Vidwans. Both Kartik and Kiara started preparing for the movie in September 2022. The theatrical release of the film is slated for June 29, 2023. On the work front, Kiara, who was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera, that co starred Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, has a lineup of exciting projects. The actress is also set to star in Game Changer, alongside Ram Charan.