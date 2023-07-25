Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 To Go On Floors In February 2024

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was no doubt one of Kartik Aaryan’s most notable performances to date. The Anees Bazmee film was a blockbuster, and the audience appreciated Kartik’s role as Rooh Baba. As per the latest reports, Kartik and director Anees are all set to work together again, and they will start filming for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in February next year. This year, the actor announced that the makers are planning the third instalment of the film, which is slated to release during Diwali 2024.

A report by Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is in the scripting stage at the moment, and the team has locked the basic plot for the third part of this iconic horror comedy franchise. The idea is now being developed into a full-fledged story. Bhushan Kumar is himself closely working on getting all aspects of this horror comedy right and is committed to taking the film on floors by February 2024."

The source further added that the director will start working on the pre-production of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 by the end of 2023, and starting in February 2024, the film will be shot over 4 months. The report mentioned, “Kartik, Anees, and Bhushan are all very careful about the brand Bhool Bhulaiyaa and have zeroed in on an idea that does justice to the world of this film, yet has a unique element in the overall scheme of things."

Reportedly, before completely focusing on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Anees Bazmee is anticipated to conclude filming for his upcoming comedy with Shahid Kapoor, titled 1722 - Ek Saath Do Do first. The source also added that Kartik Aaryan, “might be doing one more film before BB 3, but is yet to lock on the film. He is reading several scripts and will zero in on one in a fortnight." The actor has the sports biopic Chandu Champion in the pipeline.

In March this year, Kartik Aaryan shared an announcement video for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, in which he was seen dressed as his character from the horror comedy and repeating some of his famous dialogues. Along with the clip, Kartik wrote, “Rooh Baba Returns Diwali 2024," with the hashtag Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.