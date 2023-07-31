Kartik Aaryan's Champion To Feature Bhuvan Arora, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz? Here's What We Know

While Kartik Aaryan is currently enjoying the success of his recent release SatyaPrem Ki Katha, he has reportedly already started shooting for his next movie in London. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the film will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is tentatively titled Chandu Champion. As fans eagerly await its release in 2024, a new development regarding the cast of the film has surfaced and it has undeniably heightened the excitement of fans.

A source told entertainment portal PinkVilla that apart from Kartik Aaryan, Chandu Champion will also star Bhuvan Arora of Farzi fame, Rajpal Yadav and Vijay Raaz. The source divulged, “Although Chandu Champion mostly revolves around Kartik, the film has many other important characters pivotal to the narrative, and the makers have brought on board a slew of excellent actors for that. They have roped in Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora (of Farzi fame), and Rajpal Yadav to play key roles alongside Kartik. They have also roped in debutant actress Bhagyashree for this movie. However, her identity is being kept under wraps at this moment."

Reportedly, Chandu Champion is a sports drama the shooting of which will take place over the next six months. While the final release date of the film has not been decided as of now, it is likely to hit theatres in June next year. “Though the film is a sports drama on the outlook of things, there are many elements that require good vfx time, and hence, Kabir will be keeping a good amount of time for the post-production. Both Kabir and Sajid are confident that the film will be a landmark in their career," the source had earlier told the portal.

Meanwhile, another source told Bollywood Hungama that Kartik Aaryan has undergone massive transformation to fit into the role of