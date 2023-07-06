Kartik Aaryan's Film Chandu Champion Has A Special Connection With Sushant Singh Rajput

Just last year, Kartik Aaryan confirmed that he would be starring in an upcoming film helmed by renowned director Kabir Khan. Fans eagerly awaited further details about this anticipated project, and now recently, Kartik made an exciting announcement regarding the title and release date. The film, titled Chandu Champion, is set to grace the silver screen in June of the following year. Kartik will be essaying the role of Murlikant Petkar, a freestyle swimmer. Interestingly, the film holds a connection with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

According to a report by ETimes, sources within the industry have revealed that prior to his demise, Sushant Singh Rajput had agreed to work on another sports biopic following the success of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. At that time, the project did not have a title, but it was based on the remarkable life of Murlikant Petkar, a physically challenged army veteran and accomplished sportsperson. Murlikant Petkar had achieved a Gold Medal at the Commonwealth Games in 1970 and also at the Paralympics in Germany in 1972. The report mentioned that in 2016, Sushant had expressed his deep fascination with the sportsman’s story and was captivated from the moment it was narrated to him. The late actor found inspiration in Murlikant Petkar’s passion and determination to fulfill his dreams.

Kartik Aaryan will now step into the shoes of Sushant Singh Rajput and bring the character of Murlikant Petkar to life. The report also stated that Kartik Aaryan is working relentlessly to fit into the role. He is also being trained in multiple sports that are associated with the character.

The title and release date were announced by Kartik Aaryan on his Instagram handle on Tuesday. The caption read, “Chandu Nahi…Champion Hai Main." This is the first collaboration between the actor and Kabir Khan and is expected to release on June 14, 2024. Chandu Champion will be the filmmaker’s second sports film after 83.