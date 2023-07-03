Kartik Aaryan's Priceless Reaction To A Female Professor Asking Him For A Selfie Goes Viral; Watch

Actors Kartik Aryan and Kiara Advani surprised fans in Mumbai when they attended a screening of their film Satyaprem Ki Katha in a theatre on Sunday night. The film, directed by Sameer Vidhwans, was released on June 29 and has since received positive reactions from the audience.

Kartik’s interaction with a professor at a Mumbai college has since gone viral. In the video, the woman said to Kartik, “The movie was fabulous. Humari agar ek photo hojaye toh hum apne college me apne students ko show off karenge."

Advertisement

She then handed over her phone to Kartik and said that she didn’t know how to click selfies. The actor smiled and clicked a selfie with the professor.

Fans of the actor called him humble and praised him for his patience with his fans. Meanwhile, the video also reached the professor’s students who commented, “Our Seema ma’am being an innocent teacher.." and “Yeh to humari faculty hain DSEU naam to suna hoga."

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer SatyaPrem Ki Katha have been getting a lot of love from the fans. The romantic drama, which was released on June 29, grabbed its strong presence by collecting Rs 9.25 Cr on the very first day. The film showed an impressive growth of 45 per cent on Saturday by collecting Rs 10.10 Cr. Released on a holiday, the film grabbed its strong presence by collecting Rs 9.25 Cr on the very first day, having set its rule all across with positive word of mouth.

Advertisement

Having encountered a working Friday on the next day, the film saw a bare minimal drop and minted Rs 7 Cr on day 2, while the numbers witnessed a growth of 45 per cent on Saturday and collected Rs 10.10 Cr.

According to early estimates from Sacnilk.com, SatyaPrem Ki Katha collected ₹12 crore nett in India on its fourth day, bringing its total earnings to ₹38.35 crore. The film achieved a Hindi occupancy rate of 26.10% on Sunday.

Advertisement

The film had a positive weekend, suggesting that it will perform well on Monday by earning over Rs 4 crore. However, everyone is waiting to see how it does on the fifth day.