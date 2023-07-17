Kashmera Shah On Kissing Scene With Bijay Anand: 'He kept Struggling With Angles, Ajay Devgan Intervened'

Pyaar Toh Hona He Tha has a special place in the hearts of cinephiles. The powerful chemistry between Kajol and Ajay Devgan, the music, and the storyline rocked the box office and the audience’s hearts. The movie clocked 25 years on July 15, and to commemorate this milestone, Kashmera Shah and Bijay Anand revealed some unsettling memories of the shoot days.

Kashmera Shah, who played the character of Nisha in the movie, was a newbie when the film was being made. In an interview with the Hindustan Times, she recalled her experience with Bijay. The actress revealed that while shooting a kissing scene, the actor kept getting his angles wrong, due to which it had to be shot multiple times. She felt uncomfortable, and Ajay Devgan, who played the lead role, took a stand for her and scolded Bijay. Kashmera said, “Ajay Devgn and Kajol got very uncomfortable. Ajay came to Bijay and said, ‘I can’t make this girl do this scene again and again. Why don’t you damn stand on your mark?’"

She added that Bijay Anand showed a lot of attitude on sets. “We went to Seychelles to shoot and Bijay started acting like a star. Subah subah orders dene lagte the, ‘Mere shoes laao, mera ye kaam karo’. I used to wonder why he behaved like that." she told the entertainment portal.