Kathal Trailer: 'Police Officer' Sanya Malhotra Is on a Hunt of Missing Kathals in This Quirky Film

Sanya Malhotra will next be seen in the much-awaited film ‘Kathal’. The story revolves around a young, earnest and ambitious police officer, who hopes to solve the mystery of 2 missing Kathals with a kick of quirk, humour and satire. Helmed by Yashowardhan Mishra, the film is slated to release in May 19th. The makers released the trailer today.

In the trailer, Sanya plays the role of a police officer who’s in her crusade of finding who stole the missing Kathals and uncovers the mysteries of the small town of Moba, along the way. The distinct characters who help her in her crusade like Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Anantvijay Joshi and Neha Saraf and more add to the mayhem of finding the missing jackfruits.

Sharing the trailer on her Instagram handle, Sanya wrote, “Inn Kathal ko pakadna mushkil hi nahi, par shayad namumkin bhi nahi Join us in chasing this case of a missing #Kathal, arrives on 19th May only on Netflix!."

Talking about the trailer launch of the film, co-writer and director Yashowardhan Mishra says, “It is such a thrilling experience to be launching the trailer of my first film, Kathal- A Jackfruit Mystery. Through our storytelling clubbed with an ensemble of extremely hardworking and talented actors, we have created a story that will make the audiences laugh while also making sure they go away with a strong thought. Quirky satire comedies are few and far to come by, and we have sketched every character’s graph with extreme sensitivity and thought."

Producer Guneet Monga Kapoor shared, “We at Sikhya always take pride in delivering homegrown stories that are global in their approach. We are excited to give our audiences a family entertainer, Kathal - the jackfruit mystery, this summer! Sanya along with Rajpal, Vijay, Anant and the others will take you on a joyride to uncover the mystery of the stolen kathals, helmed by Yashowardhan Mishra, our debut director. We are so thrilled to be launching the film on Netflix along with Balaji Telefilms, both of whom have supported us in bringing distinctive and relevant content to a global forefront."

Ektaa R Kapoor, Joint Managing Director, Balaji Telefilms, shared,“Kathal- A Jackfruit Mystery is an extremely unique and quirky satire comedy inspired by true events. The quest of finding the missing Kathals is going to be a hilarious and nuanced one that I am sure the audiences would not want to miss. Producing ‘Kathal’ has been a wonderful experience. Collaborating with Guneet Monga on this project has been a real pleasure. She is a visionary producer who truly understands the power of storytelling. With ‘Kathal’, we aimed to create a film that not only entertains but also leaves a lasting impression on the audience."

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director of Original Films, Netflix India said, “The process of taking this quirky satirical story from idea to screen has been as thrilling as the film. At Netflix, we believe in empowering storytellers to push boundaries and bring to life ideas that not only entertain, but also leave a lasting impression and Kathal - A Jackfruit Mystery, is one such film, straight from the Indian heartland. Working with great filmmakers and original storytelling is our superpower and we can’t wait for our audiences to see our new film."

