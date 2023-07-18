Katrina Asks Ranbir 'Tu Peeke Aaya...' In Viral Video After He Credits Himself For Sheila Ki Jawani

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor, who once dated each other, have moved on in their life and are presently happy with their respective life partners. But often their old videos go viral on social media. One such is going around today. The clip is from Jagga Jasoos song promotion when both indulged in a war of words in front of the media. Katrina can be seen making fun of Ranbir after he took credit for helping former ace dance moves in Sheila Ki Jawani, and Chikni Chameli among others.

In the video, shared on a fan page, we can see Ranbir Kapoor praising Katrina and saying, “Mere liye thodi mushkil hoti hai kyunki main iske jaise kamal ka dancer nai hu. I think she is amazing." Katrina interrupts him and said, “Wo toh hai." Ranbir continued, “No many people know jab inhone ne Sheila Ki Jawani, Chikni Chameli, Mashallah, Kamli, yeh sab … bahut umda gaane kiye the iske peeche sabse bada hath mera tha kyunki main inko rehearse karata tha expression and all. But there is no gratefulness that you have shown about it." In response to this, the actress replied “Tu pee ke aaya kya? (Are you drunk?)"

As the video made its way across various social media platforms, fans of the former couple were quick to comment. One of the fans wrote, “He trying to take her shine…so immature." Another wrote, “Katrina is hardworking acting is a talent that’s y she could not make it but she has always tried her best and is a very good dancer."

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor’s on-screen and off-screen chemistry has often been the subject of much fascination. Their past relationship still manages to grab headlines whenever they are seen together.