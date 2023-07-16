Katrina Kaif Birthday: Sunny Kaushal Sends Bhabhi 'Big Tight Hug' As She Turns 40

Katrina Kaif is celebrating her birthday today. On her special day, the actress received the sweetest birthday wish from her brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal. Sunny shared a happy throwback photo of themselves from their Maldives vacay. Sharing the photo, he wrote, Happy birthday to the coolest person in my life.. @katrinakaif lots of love and big tight hug" with red heart emoji.

Sunny’s rumored girlfriend and actress Sharvari Wagh also shared a happy picture from the same trip and wished Katrina. She also added a little note which read, “Happy happy birthday Kat!! @katrinakaif love you lotsss." Have a look:

Earlier in an interview with Siddharth Kanan, Sunny Kaushal talked about Katrina and shared how they became extremely ‘good friends’. Sunny revealed how he and Katrina ‘love talking’ and therefore get engaged in long conversations all the time.

He added, “Sometimes when we are all sitting together, Katrina and me are just engaged in conversation with each other and other family members just keep waiting for our conversation to end so they too, can talk. But we love talking, and we have a lot of topics that are so similar between us that we love talking about them."