Katrina Kaif Blushes as Vicky Kaushal Teases Her in Their First Meet, Jokes She's His Acting Guru

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in December 2021.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in December 2021.

Last Updated: July 16, 2023, 09:09 IST

On Katrina Kaif's 40th birthday, here's revisiting her first interview with Vicky Kaushal.

It seems like Vicky Kaushal always knew how to keep Katrina Kaif smiling. The actress, who turned 40 today (July 16), met Vicky Kaushal for the first time at an awards show but their first, formal meeting happened in 2019 when the duo sat down for a special interview. As part of the interview, the duo got to ask a question about different part of their lives and careers to each other, helping not only them but their fans to know them better.

The interview, titled TapeCast by Film Companion, featured Katrina and Vicky talking about their work when Vicky made a surprising confession that left Katrina blushing. In a segment of the video, Vicky revealed that in 2009, as part of his acting school exercises, he along with his classmates were asked to dance on Teri Ore as part of their curriculum.

The Sardar Udham star had to pretend that he was Akshay Kumar while the camera was Katrina Kaif. Surprised by the class activity, Katrina said with a laugh, “This is really funny. I am just imagining all these poor student and that camera following them." When Vicky revealed that the students were asked to make their own interpretation of the song, Katrina confessed it was interesting.

However, it didn’t take her too long to tease Vicky. “So basically one could say that in a small way, I’ve had a very large hand in helping you craft your skill," Katrina said. Vicky played along and said, “Very. I am so thrilled to be sitting with my guru here." This left Katrina blushing and in splits, all at the same time.

Four years later, Vicky and Katrina are now married. They tied the knot in December 2021, in a private wedding ceremony. The couple often leaves the internet screaming with their heartwarming statements about each other and photos with each other.

first published: July 16, 2023, 09:09 IST
last updated: July 16, 2023, 09:09 IST
