Katrina Kaif Blushes While Asking Salman Khan This Question In An Old Clip, Watch

Katrina Kaif is one of the most candid and forthcoming actresses in the current slew of faces in the entertainment. People love her for her performances in films like Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero. Thus, it’s natural for her to enjoy a massive fan following that often finds old clips of hers from the annals of the internet. Following that trajectory, Katrina Kaif’s fans have yet again unearthed an old video of her that shows her interacting with Salman Khan.

One of the users posted a clip on Reddit in which Katrina Kaif can be seen talking in Hindi on Salman Khan’s game show Dus Ka Dum. She directed a question at Salman, asking him, “Pahle mein ek sawal puchna chahti hu? Jab bhi main iss show ko dekhti hu TV pe, aap humesha kisi na kisi ladki ko hug kar rahe ho ya kiss kar rahe ho. Ye koi quiz show hai ya matlab(blushes and laughs)." Salman Khan then asks her back, “Ye aapne kon sa show dekha hai?" She answers, “Dus Ka Dum!"

Watch the clip here.

Several fans reacted to the old clip with endearing comments. One of them wrote,

“Peak katrina was 2006-2011…absolutely gorgeous." Another one commented, “Lol the way she said matlab aww. Honestly Katrina seems like she herself is, or at least was kinda possessive." Someone else said, “Savage Kat 😍!" A fan stated, “In parallel universe the two are married happily like bradd pitt and jolie in their good times."

For the unversed, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan started seeing each other in 2005. But after dating the actor for five years, the actress felt attracted to her Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani co-star Ranbir Kapoor following which she ended her relationship with Salman Khan. Despite that, the two went on to work together in blockbuster films like Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai.

