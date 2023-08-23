Trends :Dream Girl 2Gadar 2 Box OfficeSalman KhanSonali RautVivek Agnihotri
Katrina Kaif Calls Ranbir Kapoor a 'DIFFICULT' Person in Viral Interview, Refuses To Work With Him

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif last starred in Jagga Jasoos.
Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: August 23, 2023, 16:14 IST

Mumbai, India

Katrina Kaif said she will never work with Ranbir Kapoor again in an old interview. They had starred in three films together.

Former couple Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor were seen in three movies together. They were first seen in Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009) and Raajneeti (2010). They then reunited for Jagga Jasoos (2017), however, midway through the filming, they broke up. Nevertheless, the exes promoted the film together. During the promotions, Katrina admitted she would never reunite with Ranbir after Jagga Jasoos. She called Ranbir a ‘trying and testing person’ and did not want to work with him again.

As reported by Mid-Day in 2017, Katrina was asked at a press event about reuniting with Ranbir, Katrina said, “It’s very difficult. People now have proof that he is a very trying and testing person. Ranbir has also gestured (to me) to not work on a film together. It will never happen again." When Ranbir was asked to comment on the same, the actor chose to no say anything.

Jagga Jasoos not only featured Ranbir as the lead actor, he was also the producer of the film. The film was directed by Anurag Basu, who was also one of the producers of the film. Jagga Jasoos failed at the box office.

    • Speaking with Deadline last year, Ranbir said Jagga Jasoos’ failure ‘hurt’ him. “It’s a film that I produced. It was a passion project. It was directed by Anurag Basu. It was a very heartwarming and sweet idea, but it didn’t do well, which really hurt. That’s the only film in my career that hurt me," he said.

    Currently, Ranbir and Katrina have two big projects lined for this year. Katrina will reunited with Salman Khan for Tiger 3. The film is slated to release this Diwali and as per rumours, Emraan Hashmi will be playing the villain in the movie. On the other hand, Ranbir will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. The film is slated to release in December. Katrina also has Merry Christmas slated to release in December.

    first published: August 23, 2023, 16:14 IST
    last updated: August 23, 2023, 16:14 IST
