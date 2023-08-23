Katrina Kaif Calls Ranbir Kapoor a 'DIFFICULT' Person in Viral Interview, Refuses To Work With Him

Former couple Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor were seen in three movies together. They were first seen in Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009) and Raajneeti (2010). They then reunited for Jagga Jasoos (2017), however, midway through the filming, they broke up. Nevertheless, the exes promoted the film together. During the promotions, Katrina admitted she would never reunite with Ranbir after Jagga Jasoos. She called Ranbir a ‘trying and testing person’ and did not want to work with him again.

As reported by Mid-Day in 2017, Katrina was asked at a press event about reuniting with Ranbir, Katrina said, “It’s very difficult. People now have proof that he is a very trying and testing person. Ranbir has also gestured (to me) to not work on a film together. It will never happen again." When Ranbir was asked to comment on the same, the actor chose to no say anything.

Jagga Jasoos not only featured Ranbir as the lead actor, he was also the producer of the film. The film was directed by Anurag Basu, who was also one of the producers of the film. Jagga Jasoos failed at the box office.