Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone To Join Shah Rukh Khan,Salman Khan For Pathaan Vs Tiger Shoot?

Ever since reports of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan reuniting for a film surfaced, fans cannot keep calm and are hopeful about a successful collaboration. The film has been reportedly titled Pathaan vs Tiger. While an official update from the production house Yash Raj Film is awaited, buzz is that the film will be going on floors from January 2024.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, a source close to the production team revealed that Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif will also be joining Shah Rukh and Salman for the same. They would be reprising their roles. “Everything is locked for Pathaan Vs Tiger. In fact, the makers are looking to commence work in January next year, with Siddharth Anand directing the venture. Joining Shah Rukh Khan and Salman will be their co-stars from Pathaan and Tiger, viz. Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. The two will be playing the same characters from the previous films."

Since the title is Pathaan Vs Tiger, fans have been wondering if SRK and Salman going head-to-head. However, the source cleared the rumours and added, “Though the title is Pathaan Vs Tiger the film will not be based on a rivalry between the two spies. Instead, the film will feature one common villain that the two actors will be pitted against. In fact, Siddharth plans on getting an equally big star name to play the arch-villain to them."

Reportedly, the set design is underway and with the initial prep work in progress. Earlier this year, a source close to the production house, informed the portal that, Aditya Chopra is enjoying the rumours. “I think Adi (Aditya Chopra) is enjoying all the speculation." The source further added, “Please note, there has been no official announcement on Tiger Vs Pathaan or War 2. But the speculation has been gathering momentum. They are being neither confirmed nor denied from any source at Yash Raj Films. Curiosity is on the healthy side. If and when it crosses limits, there will be a denial."

YRF is now looking forward to the release of Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 which will also star Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. The film is all set to release on Diwali. YRF’s last film Pathaan which released in January this year turned out to be a blockbuster. The film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham minted over Rs 1000 crores at the global box office.