Katrina Kaif Exits Jee Le Zara After Priyanka Chopra; Anushka Sharma, Kiara Advani To Replace Them?

While quoting some key sources, a Filmfare.com report stated that Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif have reportedly walked out of the film and there are talks of Anushka Sharma and Kiara Advani now being considered for the film.

Rumours are rife that Katrina Kaif has also backed out of Farhan Akhtar’s ambitious movie Jee Le Zara after Priyanka Chopra’s reported departure from the film. Though there’s been no official confirmation regarding Katrina’s exit, a new report has suggested that the actress has opted out of the movie.

When Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa was announced, it had everyone excited owing to its stellar cast of Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. Netizens were stoked to see another road-trip film like Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara but with a women-centric cast. However, it was recently reported that Farhan Akhtar delayed the project.

A report in Bollywood Hungama also stated that due to lack of coinciding dates from the stars, the film had to be put on the backburner. “Priyanka Chopra was not able to commit the dates to shoot in 2023 due to her Hollywood commitments and asked Farhan if they could shoot for Jee Le Zaraa in 2024. While Farhan was fine with it, Alia Bhatt is already committed to shooting for Ramayana and Baiju Bawra in 2024. Given that the two films are going to be taxing, she couldn’t align her date for next year. When nothing fell in place, Farhan decided to delay the film until the right time," the source claimed.