Katrina Kaif Flaunts Her No Make-Up Glow, Fans Calls Hubby Vicky Kaushal ‘Lucky’

Katrina Kaif will soon be seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi.

Curated By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 20:40 IST

Mumbai, India

Katrina Kaif dropped a bundle of no make up photos.
Apart from being a stellar actress, Katrina Kaif is undoubtedly, one of the most gorgeous beauties in Bollywood. She recently dropped a bundle of breathtaking photos of herself on her Instagram handle, flaunting her no make up look.

Finding the right balance between elegance and charm, Katrina looked mesmerising in an all blue and white ensemble. She struck a pose with perfection and left her black wavy locks loose. Fans gushed over her look. While few of them demanded a photo with her husband with Vicky Kaushal, some of them went on to call him ‘Lucky’. One of the comments read, ‘Lucky Vicky ❤️.’ Another comment read, ‘Koi itna khubsurat kese ho skta hai ? ❤️’

Have a look at the photos:

Katrina enjoys a massive fan following online. The actress often shares fun photos and moments from her everyday life. She recently clocked 70 Million followers on Instagram. She married her boyfriend and actor Vicky Kaushal in 2021. They often dish out major couple goals with their holidays and public appearances. The stars tied the sacred knot on December 9, 2021 in presence of their family and close friends.

The actress will next be seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. She is also working on a project with Ali Abbas Zafar for a superhero film titled ‘Super Soldier’. However, the film was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While there’s no announcement as to when the film could go on the floor, Zafar had earlier confirmed that there will be a discussion about the film’s schedule soon and that the movie is surely happening.

The actress also has Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi in the pipleline. She also Zoya Akhtar’s highly anticipated Jee Le Zara with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. Katrina was last seen in Phone Bhoot alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

first published: June 26, 2023, 20:39 IST
last updated: June 26, 2023, 20:40 IST
