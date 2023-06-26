Katrina Kaif Flaunts Her No Make-Up Glow, Fans Calls Hubby Vicky Kaushal ‘Lucky’

Apart from being a stellar actress, Katrina Kaif is undoubtedly, one of the most gorgeous beauties in Bollywood. She recently dropped a bundle of breathtaking photos of herself on her Instagram handle, flaunting her no make up look.

Finding the right balance between elegance and charm, Katrina looked mesmerising in an all blue and white ensemble. She struck a pose with perfection and left her black wavy locks loose. Fans gushed over her look. While few of them demanded a photo with her husband with Vicky Kaushal, some of them went on to call him ‘Lucky’. One of the comments read, ‘Lucky Vicky ❤️.’ Another comment read, ‘Koi itna khubsurat kese ho skta hai ? ❤️’

Have a look at the photos:

Katrina enjoys a massive fan following online. The actress often shares fun photos and moments from her everyday life. She recently clocked 70 Million followers on Instagram. She married her boyfriend and actor Vicky Kaushal in 2021. They often dish out major couple goals with their holidays and public appearances. The stars tied the sacred knot on December 9, 2021 in presence of their family and close friends.