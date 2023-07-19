Katrina Kaif Gives Vicky Kaushal a Kiss In Unseen Photo, Couple Frame Pic To Keep at Home

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have set social media ablaze once again with an unseen photo that has gone viral on social media today. Fans are left in awe after a fan page shared it on their Instagram handle. In no time, the comment section was seen flooded with lovely comments. The picture shows their beautiful Mumbai abode.

In the candid snapshot, Katrina and Vicky are seen sharing an intimate moment, radiating happiness and togetherness. The picture showcases their natural chemistry and affectionate bond. In the photo, Katrina is seen planting a kiss on her hubby Vicky. In the second video, we can see the couple visible through the glass as they are talking to each other. What caught our attention is the unseen mushy picture of the couple which can be seen on the top of a bookshelf. Their customized figurines which show the pair in bride and groom costumes along with a lovely wedding picture of them is going viral on social media. One of the fans wrote, “Omg quick style and Katrina and Vicky." Another wrote, “everytime we want that kind of pic, we get the blurry one even so my heart beats more than ever."

Take a look here:

Advertisement

Katrina Kaif recently celebrated her birthday. From Arjun Kapoor to Sunny Kaushal, the Phone Bhoot actress got all kinds of acknowledgment. But it was Vicky Kaushal’s mushy birthday post for his lady love that went viral.

On Sunday, Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures from their undisclosed romantic getaway. The lovebirds can be seen looking at each other romantically with the ocean and the setting sun in the backdrop. Katrina wore a yellow dress and Vicky looked ecstatic in his white shirt. Needless to say but their chemistry was palpable. He penned the caption, “In awe of your magic… everyday. Happy Birthday my love!."