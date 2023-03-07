Social media is flooded with Bollywood stars sharing a glimpse of their Holi celebration and Katrina Kaif is no different. On Tuesday afternoon, the Phone Bhoot actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a couple of pictures from her Holi bash with her husband Vicky Kaushal and his family.

In the photos, Katrina can be seen hugging Vicky from behind as they had colours on their faces. While Katrina sported a yellow kurti and looked prettiest as ever, Vicky looked dapper in a white kurta with black goggles. In the caption of her pictures, Katrina wrote, “Happy Holiiiiiiiiiiiii 🌈". Check out Katrina’s post here:

Advertisement

Soon after the pictures were shared, fans and friends took to the comment section to send Holi wishes to the couple and shower love on them. While Ileana D’Cruz wrote, “Ugh cute!", one of the fans shared, “Happy Holi Kay❤️❤️❤️ May God protect you from evil and keep blessings you always." “Cuties," a third comment read.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in December 2021 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Rajasthan. They recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary when they went for a vacation to an undisclosed location.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal is currently shooting for Meghna Gulzar’s directorial film Sam Bahadur. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in key roles. The movie is based on the life of Sam Manekshaw, the first Indian Army commander to be elevated to the rank of field marshal and who led the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif will be soon seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. She also has Jee Lee Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in her pipeline.

Read all the Latest Movies News here