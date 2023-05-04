Katrina Kaif Gets ANGRY After Fan Screams 'You Need to Have Better Attitude' in Old Video

A day after Shah Rukh Khan faced backlash for not taking a selfie with his alleged fan at Mumbai airport, an old video of Katrina Kaif being mocked by a female fan for refusing a picture, has surfaced on social media.

In the video, shared on Reddit, Katrina walks past her fans without entertaining their selfie request. As Katrina continues to walk with her bodyguard, a female fan starts screaming from behind. The fan yells, “We don’t want to take a picture with you. Boooooo!" Katrina turns back and replies, “You guys shouldn’t do that. I’m really tired. I had a long show." To this, the fan responds, “You need to have a better attitude. People come to adore you."

Soon after, Katrina Kaif loses her cool and says, ‘Ma’am, please calm down!" But the fan doesn’t stop there. “I’m in public property. You can’t tell me to calm down. We are here for Salman Khan. We’re here only for Salman," the fan screams.

Meanwhile, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan appeared to lose his cool after a fan tried to take a selfie with him at the airport without his consent. A video surfaced on Wednesday showing the Bollywood superstar landing in Mumbai and wading through a sea of fans and paparazzi. Dressed in black, Shah Rukh was seen stepping out of the airport and waving at the media when a fan approached him and began taking selfies without asking his permission.

The Jawan star was seen pushing away the fan’s hand and staring at him before proceeding toward his car. SRK and his manager were met by several paparazzi who were trying to take a picture of the actor before he left the venue. However, Shah Rukh chose not to pose for them.

Shah Rukh has been staying away from the cameras for a while now. The actor no longer poses for the paparazzi at red-carpet events and at airports. Even at the NMACC event that took place last month, the actor skipped the red carpet photo-op and made his way directly to the event even though his family members Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, and Aryan Khan posed for the cameras.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan.

