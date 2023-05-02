Katrina Kaif Joins Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor To Celebrate Alia Bhatt's MET Gala Debut

Alia Bhatt has finally made her Met Gala debut and several Bollywood stars including Neetu Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and Kareena Kapoor, among others, are proud. The Bollywood diva turned to designer Prabal Gurung to walk the red carpet of the fashion’s biggest night that honored Karl Lagerfeld this year. The new mother-of-one packed on the theme in a white princess gown that made her look like a classic bride. Shaheen Bhatt, who is extremely elated to watch her sister add yet another fancy feat to her flamboyant career, shared a string of stunning pictures of Alia Bhatt slaying on the red carpet.

Donning the voluminous piece, the Brahmastra fame can be seen smiling confidently as she strikes multiple poses for the shutterbugs. Katrina took to the comments section and wrote, “So pretty ❤️." Meanwhile, Alia’s mother-in-law Neetu shared Alia’s post featuring from the gala and wrote, “Stunning." Kareena Kapoor was also all love for the look.

“The Best Girl ❤️❤️❤️❤️" Kareena wrote, before adding, “Too beautiful ❤️⭐️⭐️." Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt hailed her as an ‘Angel’ while making an accurate reference to her elegant princess fit.

With every inch of the bodice covered in pearls, Alia’s all-white gown featured a dramatic sheer train. She chose a fingerless glove to accentuate her pearly attire had a scooped neckline and a voluminous skirt. With her stylish ensemble doing all the talking, Alia went minimal when it came to her makeup. Leaving her hair clipped back in cascaded beachy waves, smoky eyes, and nude lips elevate her fashion game. Lastly, a pair of statement earrings drenched in pearls and spikes rounded off her entire look.

While explaining her Met Gala look Alia Bhatt stated, “I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides. Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look. I wanted to do something that felt authentic (hello, pearls!) and proudly made in India. The embroidery, made with 100,000 pearls is a labour of love by Prabal Gurung. I’m so proud to wear you for my first Met. A girl can never have too many pearls… and the right accessories to complement the look which in our case translated to the bow of pearls on my hair."

Last year, Alia Bhatt starred in a slew of successful movies including Gangubai Kathiawadi for which she recently bagged a Filmfare award in the Best Actress category. Brahmastra and Darlings were among a few of her captivating releases in 2022. If her acting career wasn’t enough, the new mother of one also made massive waves in the fashion scene by launching her maternity and children’s clothing brand, Ed-a-Mamma. Now, Alia Bhatt is also gearing up to make her Hollywood debut alongside Gal Gadot in the Netflix spy flick, Heart of Stone. In addition to this, she has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani up her sleeves opposite Ranveer Singh, helmed by Karan Johar.

